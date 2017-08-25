APD officer recognized for good deed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police officer was recognized today for going above and beyond.

Last June, two Albuquerque teenagers had their bikes stolen from the Walmart on San Mateo and Zuni.

Officer Paul Haugh responded. He said he found the teenagers so upset that they were crying.

While waiting for the teenagers parent’s to pick them up, Officer Haugh took the teens back into the store and bought them brand new bikes with his own money.

Today he was named “Friday’s Hero”.

“I think his generosity speaks to his true heart about how he cares about the people that he serves,” APD’s Chief Gordon Eden said.

Haugh says unfortunately the surveillance cameras did not capture the theft.

Haugh has been with APD for ten years.