APD asks for info regarding potential homicide investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police investigating a brutal kidnapping case may have a homicide on their hands as well.

The Albuquerque Police Department wants to talk to anyone who helped Mitchell Overhand, Chase Smotherman and 19-year-old Mariah Ferry when they were stuck in the sand between Rio Rancho and the Rio Puerco sometime between August 6-12.

They were driving an older model red Chevy Silverado King Cab. Whoever helped them was driving a white Jeep or truck.

If that was you or you know who it is, call APD.

Detectives hope this information leads them to John Soyka, who is listed as a missing person.

Overhand and Smotherman are accused of kidnapping and beating Soyka’s best friend then showing him a picture of Soyka dead and sexually mutilated.

