Annual Latin Dance Festival kicks off with a spicy in-studio dance lesson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The sixth annual Albuquerque Latin Dance Festival celebrates New Mexico’s arts culture with a long weekend of dance classes, parties, film and lecture.

The Albuquerque Latin Dance Festival is a complete event which not only brings community together with food and drink, but offers an opportunity for local and out of town dancers, musicians, artists, performers, and instructors to express and share with all their most developed gifts. The Latin Dance Festival has a lot to offer, even a Salsa Dance Bootcamp for beginners. Anchor Adam Atchison took a turn with the Instructor himself to celebrate the Festival.

The event takes place Friday, August 25 through Sunday, August 27. Tickets are $25.

For more information, visit the Latin Fest website.