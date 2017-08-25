Animal Humane’s Yappy Hour is back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Yappy Hour is back, and “Star” the adoptable dog visits the studio, in search of a fur-ever home.

Dialogue Brewing will be donating 20 percent of their revenue to Animal Humane on the last Wednesday of each month. The weekly event takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Also, Animal Humane New Mexico melts the viewers’ hearts with an adoptable dog, named “Star.” The mild-mannered 1-year-old is currently available at Animal Humane’s main campus on Virginia Street.

To adopt “Star” any other available pet, or to make a donation, visit the Animal Humane NM website.