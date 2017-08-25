Albuquerque to host US-China Business Making Summit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For four days in October, more than 200 business leaders will be visiting New Mexico.

This year, Albuquerque will host the U.S.-China Business Making Summit.

This conference will showcase opportunities in China and help Chinese business leaders find opportunities in the U.S.

Friday, KRQE News 13 spoke with some of the business leaders planning to be there.

“We feel so grateful that we have time and opportunities to share with local New Mexico, and this is a big deal for Route 66,” said organizer Jain Zhu.

