ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s fire chief has quietly accepted a new job in Oregon.

The city of Hillsboro, Oregon issued a press release late Wednesday announcing David Downey as their new chief.

Downey has been the Albuquerque Fire Department’s chief since 2014. He has been with AFD for 24 years.

Downey was appointed by Mayor Berry.

An AFD spokesperson says his last day will be September 15.

Berry is leaving office in December. The new mayor will name the new chief.