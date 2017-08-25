ABQ ToDo Crew: Events In The Duke City

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Sadof Alexander from Popejoy Presents, and Larry Gallegos from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on events this weekend.

The City of Albuquerque closes the Summerfest season at Westside Summerfest with Cubby Checker. Enjoy food trucks, shop from local artisans and grab a drink from the Microbrew Garden featuring local beer, wine and spirits. Summer Fest is Saturday, August 26.

The dramatic comedy “She Kills Monsters,” follows Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood hometown after her sister’s death. Agnes discovers her sister’s Dungeons and Dragons journal, which transports her into her sister’s imaginary world. The show opens this weekend at The Vortex Theatre.

Bernalillo County has two events, the last Movies in the Park is Saturday August 26 at Matthew Meadows Park. The feature movie is Power Rangers. Also, Family Fun Days continue every Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Bachechi Open Space.

