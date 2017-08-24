Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Lottery players around the United States are waiting to find out the winner of the $700-million Powerball Jackpot.

Lottery officials say the ticket was sold at a convenience store in Massachusetts and there’s only a single winning ticket.

Wednesday many New Mexicans came out in droves, hoping to land the jackpot.

“I spend money on stuff that’s pointless so might as well spend it on something that I have a chance of doing something with if you do hit and if not it’s like I spent it on something worthless anyway,” said one lottery player.

The bad news though if the winner was hoping to stay out of the spotlight, Massachusetts requires the winner come forward if you’re holding the big ticket.