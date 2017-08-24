White House envoy Jared Kushner begins Mideast peace push

By Published:
Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Jared Kushner
In this photo provided by Egypt's state news agency, MENA, Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, right, poses for a photo with White House adviser Jared Kushner, in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. El-Sissi and Egypt's foreign minister have met with Kushner just hours after the Trump administration cut or delayed hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Cairo over human rights concerns. Kushner, who is also President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was in Cairo as part of a Middle East tour aimed at exploring ways to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, which last collapsed in 2014. (MENA via AP)

JERUSALEM (AP) — White House adviser Jared Kushner has begun a round of talks with Israeli and Palestinian leaders as he resumes efforts to restart peace negotiations.

Kushner, who is President Donald Trump’s son in law, arrived at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem on Thursday afternoon. He was then to head to the West Bank city of Ramallah to see Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the evening.

Kushner told Netanyahu that Trump is “very committed” to achieving a deal that will bring “prosperity and peace to all people in this area.”

Trump took office with hopes of forging what he calls the “ultimate deal” between Israelis and Palestinians.

But there have been no breakthroughs so far, and Palestinian officials have begun to voice impatience with the lack of progress.