Thursday Night High School Football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Del Norte Knights and West Mesa Mustangs were the only teams playing under the lights in the metro area Thursday night.The Mustangs defeated the Knights 34 to 6 at Nusenda Community Stadium.

Before the game, the Mustangs brought out a special guest. Ten year old football fan Elijah Demis is currently battling cancer and was named West Mesa’s team captain. He stayed with the team the entire game and was treated to a show.

Quarterback Gabe Ramirez got the Mustangs on the board first with a 66 yard touchdown in the first quarter. He would connect with Brandon Bouldin on a 50 yard touchdown play in the second quarter. The Mustangs can put game one in the books as a route.