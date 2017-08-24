Thursday marks one year since murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Thursday marks the one year since the horrific murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens.

Victoria’s mom, Michelle Martens, boyfriend Fabian Gonzales, and his cousin, Jessica Kelley are each charged with her murder.

It happened in her northwest Albuquerque apartment one day after her 10th birthday.

A judge recently decided that her mother’s trial will come first in July 2018.

Gonzales will be tried in October, while Kelley will go on trial in January 2019.

In the meantime, Victoria’s grandparents are suing the Albuquerque Police Department over claims that police didn’t thoroughly investigate a prior incident which they believe could have prevented her death.