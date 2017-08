ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking forward to ski season, some popular resorts have announced their opening dates for 2017-2018.

Sipapu will be opening Saturday, November 11, the first to open for the 15th year in a row.

Purgatory will open on November 18, followed by Pajarito on November 24 and Hesperus on December 15.