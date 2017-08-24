School burglar sets fire to bookcase, takes computers

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Police are investigating who broke into a school and set a bookcase on fire before leaving with two computers and an overview projector.

District police and AFD were alerted to a fire alarm at Alamosa Elementary School just before midnight, according to APS Head of Communications Monica Armenta.

Windows of four portables had been smashed and students in those classes had to be relocated for the day Thursday.

Three of the portables will be back open on Friday.

Crews were still cleaning the classroom with smoke damage late Thursday afternoon. That portable won’t be usable until Monday.

Armenta said there are no suspects.