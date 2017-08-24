Rockies’ Ian Desmond gets rehab time with the Albuquerque Isotopes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)-Colorado Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond is on a rehab assignment with the Albuquerque Isotopes, coming back from a right calf strain. Desmond played first base for the Isotopes Thursday. The two-time All Star had two opportunities at the plate and played six innings.

As a team, the Isotopes struggled in a head to head match up with the first place team in the PCL Pacific Southern Division. The game was the first of four between the two teams. The Isotopes hoped to make up ground in the race for the division but ended the night with a 12-0 loss.

The Isotopes are three in a half games behind the division leader with 11 to play. The game was the latest struggle at the plate.

Game two at Isotopes Park is Friday at 7:05 p.m.