Police issue warrant for ‘nightmare neighbor’ who attacked 82-year-old man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one northeast Albuquerque neighborhood agree, one of their neighbors has been a complete nightmare to live next to for years, and now he’s getting violent.

The Albuquerque Police Department said its officers have responded to nearly a dozen neighborly disputes involving Dennis Williams just this year.

Sunday morning, Albuquerque police said Williams, 43, attacked an 82-year-old man who lives next door to him. That’s when things took a bizarre turn.

That evening, police were called a second time to the same address. People originally called police to report that Williams had been shot. Neighbors told officers they saw a red car pull up to Williams’ house and a man get out and “shoot into the residence.”

APD have not released any more details, but said Williams was taken to the hospital and released.

What officers didn’t know Sunday evening when they responded to the shooting, is that a different set of officers were at William’s house earlier in the day after detectives said he attacked his neighbor.

According to a criminal complaint, Williams lashed out at his 82-year-old neighbor while he was outside cleaning his yard.

The complaint states Williams pulled his neighbor over a wall and “pinned him to the ground.” The neighbor told police Williams hit him with a metal bar and with his hands.

The neighbor’s wife called police, but when officers arrived, Williams was already gone.

The 82-year-old man was taken to the hospital, but he’s expected to be okay. A judge signed an arrest warrant Thursday. Police are now looking for Williams to take him in for attacking his neighbor.

As for the shooting, APD said detectives are still looking for the person who shot Williams.