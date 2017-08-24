PNM starts new program aimed at giving back to local non-profits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is starting a new program and the goal of it is to give back to local non-profits.

It’s called “Give ABQ”, Thursday they launched it by giving Adelante Development Center a $100,000 grant.

They say the launch is part of their centennial anniversary.

Adelante is a local non-profit supporting people with disabilities and senior citizens.

PNM also awarded grants to more than 60 New Mexico nonprofits, totaling $50,000.

They say it means a lot to be able to give back.

PNM also said its new initiatives, will also go directly to people in need.