Owen Callis and Caroline Patz, both actors with The Vortex Theatre, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to their production of She Kills Monsters.

A comedic romp into the world of fantasy, the story follows Agnes Evans as she leaves home after the death of her sister. The show opens Friday, August 25 and runs through September 10, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

