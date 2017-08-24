NMSU’s outgoing chancellor explains retirement announcement

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – New Mexico State University’s outgoing chancellor says he announced his retirement earlier this month only after being told by school regents that his contract wasn’t going to be renewed.

Garrey Carruthers said in a statement Wednesday that he would have liked to remain at the university.

He reportedly had publicly acknowledged his willingness to stay on for an additional two years.

After he was informed by university regents during an Aug. 1 meeting that they didn’t intend to extend his contract, Curruthers’ made his retirement announcement two days later.

Carruthers’ retirement is effective on July 1, 2018.

The former New Mexico governor was named as NMSU’s chancellor in 2013.

The university has not announced when it will form a search committee to look for Carruthers’ successor.