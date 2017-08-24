New Mexico Lottery officials announce five Powerball winners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even though the $758.7 million Powerball Jackpot was not won in New Mexico, five lucky New Mexico Powerball ticket holders are getting some good news Thursday.

“We are very excited to announce that last night’s Powerball draw generated a $2-million, $200,000 and two $50,000 winning tickets in New Mexico,” David Barden, New Mexico Lottery CEO said in a release.

Earlier this week Lenard Bulmer of Albuquerque bought the $1-million winning Mega Millions ticket for the August 18 drawing.

In less than one week, the New Mexicans have become millionaires.

Since Sunday, Powerball sales in New Mexico were approximately over $2.7-million for Wednesday nights drawing.

The winning $758.7-million ticket was sold at a convenience store in Massachusetts.

The winner of the ticket, Mavis Wanczyk claimed her prize Thursday.