Mayor announces plans for new fire station

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Berry is announcing plans for a new fire station after he says they’ve outgrown the current one.

Fire Station 9 was built in 1954 and the city says after 63 years it’s time to upgrade. The mayor announced plans for a new 9,000-square foot station with three bays Thursday.

It would also be across the street from the old one.

The first half of the funds are coming from last year’s G.O. bond and the rest will come from this year’s bond.

If the bond is approved, construction on the new fire station will begin next year.

It’s expected to cost $ 5-million.

