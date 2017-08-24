The weather disturbance that touched off showers across the metro area and elsewhere in the state is slowly working its way out of New Mexico. Enough moisture will remain behind to touch off showers and storms on Friday and through the weekend. Another cold front will head through the state on Monday recharging the moisture.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event