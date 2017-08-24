Man speaks out after building bench for panhandlers at intersection

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this week, KRQE News reported about a bench that someone mysteriously placed on a sign at the intersection of I-40 and 98th.

Thursday, that someone has come forward.

Dr. Dan Giuliano says he often drives near that intersection and always sees panhandlers struggling to make it, so he was inspired to help them out.

That’s when he and a friend built the bench to give them a little bit of comfort.

However, after KRQE News 13’s story aired, the Department of Transportation quickly took down the bench.

The DOT says it had to be removed for safety reasons and it wasn’t allowed in the right of way.

“I drove by and I saw this man and his wife and he had the sign up, and she was sitting in the dirt. Then I’m like, ‘Ugh, we’ve got to do better than that,'” Dr. Giuliano said.

Giuliano has no other projects in mind, but he’s hoping the state will change their mind and allow him to put the bench back up.

 

