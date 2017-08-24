Lowriders subject of upcoming photo exhibit in Silver City

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) – Lowriders, the iconic cars popularized by Mexican Americans, will be the subject featured at an upcoming photo exhibit at Western New Mexico University.

The Frances McCray Gallery of Contemporary Art will host an opening reception Sept. 7 to jump-start an exhibit highlighting the classic cars over several decades.

The images will showcase New Mexican residents who have customized, detailed, painted, and upholstered symbols of Hispanic culture, creating mobile works of art.

Lowriders describe cars whose suspension has been lowered two inches from the ground.

The Spanish translation is bajito or suavecito, meaning low and slow.

The art exhibition will be open through October 5 on the university campus in Silver City, New Mexico.