Local tomato fans gear up for 11th annual fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Tomato lovers are gathering for an all-day event dedicated to the popular fruit, and yes, it’s a fruit.

The 2017 Albuquerque Tomato Fiesta is the biggest and most popular Master Gardener event of the year, and it’s celebrating it’s 11th annual gathering on Sunday, August 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The family-friendly Fiesta features heirloom tomato tasting, free gardening seminars and plant clinics, a garden trade fair, free kids’ activities at the Kids’ Korner, live music by the Alpha Blue Trio, lunch for sale at the Master Gardener Cafe, fresh produce for sale by Master Gardeners, and plenty of tomato merchandise.

Admission is $5. Kids under 12 get in FREE. Free parking is available as well.

For more information, visit the Master Gardener website.