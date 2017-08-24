Lobos and Aggies football rivalry will play out on Facebook

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE)-The football meeting between rivals New Mexico and New Mexico State will be broadcast exclusively on Stadium, Facebook Live September 9.

The game is one of six in a Mountain West packages that are airing exclusively on Facebook. It’s an opportunity for the Rio Grande Rivalry to try and get more eyes on the game.

Facebook announced back in June that its platform had gone over the two billion mark for monthly users. The Lobos start the regular season September 2 when they host Abilene Christian. While the Aggies start the season August 31 at Arizona State.