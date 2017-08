LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces police officer has been placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate the officer’s shooting of a dog.

The Police Department says the officer shot and wounded the dog when it “aggressively charged” the officer when he responded to a complaint about dogs chasing a bicyclist early Thursday morning.

An animal control officer took the wounded dog to a veterinarian for treatment.

No other details were released.