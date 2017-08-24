Las Cruces officer quits to start country music career

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A 10-year veteran of the Las Cruces Police Department is putting down his badge and picking up his guitar.

Earlier this month, Frank Gomez told NewsChannel 9 he was quitting LCPD to pursue his music career full-time.

He said, “So they kind of knew it was going that route and when it did, no one was surprised.”

Gomez’s first single, “Every Time You Run,” debuted at No. 77 on the Texas country billboard charts this month, the highest-debut ever for an incoming artist.

Recently, Gomez signed with White Knuck Productions and will start touring the country to promote his music.

Gomez said, “Country music at its core is just genuine. They lyrics have a tendency to pull on your heartstrings and talk about the everyday struggles of American life and that’s what I want to sing about.”

