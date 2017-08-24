Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A disturbance passing over NM combining with moisture already in place will help spread scattered to widespread storms and showers across the area today. Top threat with any developed storm will be heavy rain causing localized flooding – be sure to keep an eye out for frequent lightning and strong winds as well. Significant cloud cover and lingering showers will also keep afternoon highs on the cooler side – expect widespread 70s and 80s (very few 90s) across NM.

FRIDAY: High pressure building to the west will start to push in dry air over western NM. Meanwhile, scattered showers will return to areas in and around the higher terrain and eastern NM. Afternoon highs will warm a few degrees with majority of us close to average for this time of year (70s, 80s and 90s).

TROPICAL STORM HARVEY: with max sustained winds now at 60mph, Tropical Storm Harvey continues to strengthen in the Gulf, moving north towards the TX coast. Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for portions of south Texas with anticipation of landfall Friday night. Keep it on KRQE for updates.