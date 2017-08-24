John’s Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Showers and storms will continue to work eastward this afternoon as a weather disturbance continues its trek across the state. Once this disturbance clears out tonight, drier air will start to work in leading into the weekend as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

That ridge will help deflect Hurricane Harvey from New Mexico over the weekend. As Harvey makes landfall in Texas, it will slow dramatically resulting in torrential rainfall along the Texas Gulf Coast in excess of a foot of rain. Some moisture could creep into eastern New Mexico to support a few widely scattered showers.

New Mexico has definitely earned the break from the showers and storms. Since June 15th, monsoon season rainfall totals have been in excess of 15″ across parts of the east. New Mexico has seen so much rain that for the first time since the US Drought Monitor began in 1999, none of New Mexico is under any drought classification statewide!