In The Kitchen: Freddie Bitsoie

Chef Freddie Bitsoie from Mitsitam Café in the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to make a wild rice salad.
For this recipe you need:
Salad
- 6 Cups Wild Rice
- 1 ½ cup wild rice
- ½ cup celery, fine chopped
- 3 tablespoons dried cranberries
- 4 scallions, finely chopped
- ½ pine nuts, roasted
- 2 cups mixed greens
Vinaigrette
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 2 table spoons oil
- Salt and pepper
Mix all the vinaigrette ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside. Mix all the salad ingredients together except for the mixed greens. Combine all ingredients.
