In The Kitchen: Freddie Bitsoie

Chef Freddie Bitsoie from Mitsitam Café in the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to make a wild rice salad.

For this recipe you need: Salad 6 Cups Wild Rice

1 ½ cup wild rice

½ cup celery, fine chopped

3 tablespoons dried cranberries

4 scallions, finely chopped

½ pine nuts, roasted

2 cups mixed greens Vinaigrette 1 lemon, juiced

2 table spoons oil

Salt and pepper Mix all the vinaigrette ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside. Mix all the salad ingredients together except for the mixed greens. Combine all ingredients.

