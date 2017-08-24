In The Kitchen: Freddie Bitsoie

Chef Freddie Bitsoie from Mitsitam Café in the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian, joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to make a wild rice salad.

For this recipe you need:

Salad

  • 6 Cups Wild Rice
  • 1 ½ cup wild rice
  • ½ cup celery, fine chopped
  • 3 tablespoons dried cranberries
  • 4 scallions, finely chopped
  • ½ pine nuts, roasted
  • 2 cups mixed greens

Vinaigrette

  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 2 table spoons oil
  • Salt and pepper

Mix all the vinaigrette ingredients together in a small bowl and set aside. Mix all the salad ingredients together except for the mixed greens. Combine all ingredients.

