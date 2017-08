Maker, Darren Moody, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Mini Maker Faire and show us some of the possibilities in laser cutting.

He brought in examples of items he created with the laser cutting process. The laser cutter is used primarily to cut wood and acrylic. The event is Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. and Sunday, Aug 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the International Balloon Museum.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living