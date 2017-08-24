Flooding impacts residents in southeastern New Mexico

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The rain continues to fall in southeastern New Mexico and the saturated ground can’t take much more.

It started pouring in Hobbs around 1 p.m. Thursday, causing difficult driving conditions.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a wreck at the intersection of Del Paso and Sanger. The intersection is one of the most commonly flooded areas and drivers know to watch out.

“There’s flooding a lot like, down towards the south of town. There’s some real good puddles you can drive in,” one Hobbs residents said.

Taking extra precaution is a must when the road starts flooding. Regardless of the amount of rain, however, people seem to be loving it.

“I was surprised because I thought it was over. I thought the rain spell had finished off, but it was a good rain,” another said.

The rain near Hobbs appeared to be slowing down Thursday evening, but more rain is expected across parts of the state.

There have been no reports yet of major damage in the area, except plenty of fields are under water.

