Fitness expert offers free, all-abilities training for Duke City Marathon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With the Duke City Marathon drawing near the time to train is now, and a community fitness expo is offering the chance to get in shape.

Titanium Fitness is hosting a free community fitness expo on Saturday, August 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., for all ages.

Participants are invited to take part in an eight-week running training program, free for Titanium Fitness members and their guests. All participants are welcome, from first-time runners to advanced.

Special guest Olympic Bronze Medalist and Recent World Gold Medalist Runner Jarrin Solomon will be on hand, as well as Duke City Marathon organizers, who will answer questions and help complete registration forms.

Over 15 locally-owned and operated health and wellness companies will display their products and services. Refreshments, samples and raffle giveaways valued at over $1,000 from fitness and running experts will be available.

For more information, visit the Titanium Fitness website.