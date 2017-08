ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who the FBI says tried to rob a northeast Albuquerque bank is still on the run.

Agents are now asking for your help tracking him down.

It happened Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo inside the Smith’s on Constitution and Carlisle.

Authorities say he was wearing a white gauze around his face, a dark trench coat and a wide-brim hat.

He presented a demand note but didn’t get any money.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-STOP.