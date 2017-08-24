Elliott expected to play for Cowboys against the Raiders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It sounds like Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will make his preseason debut against the Oakland Raiders Saturday. It might be his only game before he serves a six game suspension related to an alleged domestic violence incident.

Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett said he was leaning towards playing Elliott Saturday.

“The biggest thing is just having the mindset of preparing him for week one of the season, that’s the approach we have taken,” said Garrett. “He got a number of more reps in training camp than he did last year. If you remember he had the hamstring injury and ended up playing in the second to last preseason game. So that’s the approach we have taken with him and anything beyond that we will take as it comes.”

In his only preseason appearance as a rookie last year, Elliott had 7 carries for 48 yards against Seattle.