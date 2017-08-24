Deadline Thursday for nation monument review, two in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday is the deadline for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to submit his final recommendations to President Donald Trump regarding what to do with some monuments across the nation.

New Mexico could learn the fate of two national monuments.This comes after a summer-long review of 27 national monuments.

The recommendations are on whether to shrink the land, get rid of national monument designations or maintain the land as is.

Two national monuments in New Mexico are under review, those include the Organ Mountains, Desert Peaks National Monument near Las Cruces and Rio Grande Del Norte National Monument by Taos.

There are concerns that changes to the designation could affect the local economy.

Senator Martin Heinrich has been outspoken about keeping the monuments intact.

New Mexico’s other Democratic congressional leaders have also pushed for no changes.

While Republican Rep. Steve Pearce has encouraged the downsizing of Desert Peaks National Moment saying it would still maintain its economic impact.

Zinke visited New Mexico last month, meeting with stakeholders and the public.

Senator Heinrich is holding a press conference this afternoon at REI in Albuquerque as a final push about the importance of our public lands.

