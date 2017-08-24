Cultural Atlas: Voices of Counterculture

2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love. Born out of the socio-political strife developed by the Vietnam war and a shift away from mass consumerism, the counter-culture movement of the late 60’s is the subject of “Voices of Counterculture in the Southwest”, showing now at the New Mexico History Museum.

The exhibition explores the influx of young people to New Mexico from counterculture hubs like San Francisco. Through archival footage, oral histories, photography, ephemera and artifacts, the exhibition examines this cultural revolution and asks how these forms of rebellion inform the ways we think about contemporary social and political questions of what it means to be an engaged citizen.

“Voices of Counterculture in the Southwest” is showing in conjunction with a number of other shows celebrating the 50th anniversary of the “Summer of Love”. For more information, visit NMHistorymuseum.org.