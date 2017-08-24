Court documents allege aggressive Christian group kept births a secret

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New information has now emerged about the aggressive Christianity group out of Fence Lake, south of Gallup.

Court documents allege that leaders kept births a secret at their compound.

They also indicate a member of the Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps told law enforcement the group prohibits parents from keeping records about their kids in order to hide them from police.

The documents also reveal leaders of the group told members to bury photos of children after leaders of the group were accused of abuse.

Plus, one member says children were taught to hide from the authorities.

Deborah Green, dubbed a general for the group, and her son-in-law, Peter Green, are accused of molesting a girl.

Two other members of the group are also charged with not reporting the child’s death on the property and for neglect.

According to the Cibola County Sheriff’s Office, her body was buried for two years before deputies uncovered it.

The sheriff told KRQE News 13 he believed the group hid other children in Colorado while his deputies searched the Fence Lake property.

The group denies allegations of abuse and the claims other members have made.