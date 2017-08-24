Community Calendar: Albuquerque Hopfest

Marne Gaston, Event Producer, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to the Albuquerque Hopfest.

10th Annual Event Education Pavilion is celebrating their educational seminars with Hopfest, a sensory analysis of beer and food pairing, with an explanation of the history of brewing in Albuquerque. There will be seventy breweries, four stages and seven live bands performing. The event is this Saturday, August 26 from 1:30 p.m. through 6:00 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Albuquerque Hopfest