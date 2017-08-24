Aviation event centers on increasing youth interest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For aircraft enthusiasts, young and old, a big event is coming to Albuquerque. The Land of Enchantment Fly In will be taking place on Saturday, August 26 at Double Eagle II Airport on the westside of Albuquerque.

Much like a car show, aircrafts will be judged after they fly in. Plus, they will also be on display for audiences in attendance to not only check out the aircraft, but to meet the pilots one on one. This will include everything from modern airplanes, gliders and helicopters.

Admission is free and open to the public. Everything will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the main opening ceremony taking place at 8 a.m.

For more information on the event, you can visit the local Experimental Aircraft Association website.