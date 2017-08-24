August 24th Morning Rush: Man accused of brutally attacking teen asks judge to scale back his conditions of release

1. As he awaits trial the suspect in a cold case attack on a Cibola high school student is asking for more freedom. Thursday the DA is expected to file a counter to Justin Hansen’s motion. Hansen was arrested last month in the 2008 beating of Brittani Marcell. He is now asking the judge to scale back his conditions of release which requires a family member or another responsible party to be with him at all times. Hansen claims the rules are creating a burden for his family and he wants to be able to do things like take his kids to school. A judge is expected to hear the motion next week.

Full Story: Man accused of beating Cibola High student asks judge to loosen up the rules

2. The deadline for the interior secretary to make recommendations on whether two New Mexico national monuments will stay intact. The Organ Mountains, Desert Peaks National Monument near Las Cruces and the Rio Grande Del Norte Monument outside Taos are on a list of sites being reviewed by the government. The Outdoor Recreation Industry says downsizing or eliminating national monuments from coast to coast could prevent future generations from enjoying the sites. Some groups argue past presidents have misused a century-old law to create monuments that stop development of energy and other resources.

Full Story: Deadline Thursday for nation monument review, two in New Mexico

3. A disturbance passing over NM combining with moisture already in place will help spread scattered to widespread storms and showers across the area Thursday.

Full Story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. We are less than three months away from the start of the lobo basketball season. With attendance down 20 percent in the last three years, some students are trying to get more fans in the seats. Associated Students of the University of New Mexico is trying to boost the numbers by offering free shuttles from the campus to the pit, like they already do for football games. If the shuttles are successful they’re hoping to offer them to other UNM sporting events.

Full Story: Student government planning free shuttles to UNM basketball games

5. People across the United States are waiting to hear who won the $700-million Powerball Jackpot. Lottery officials say the single winning ticket was sold at a convenience store in Massachusetts.

Full Story: Winning Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts

Morning’s Top Stories