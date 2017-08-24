Acoma Police ask for help finding 2-year-old girl

ACOMA, N.M. (KRQE) – Acoma Police are asking for help finding a 2-year-old Native American girl last seen near Casa Blanca.

Trinity Ann-Marie Shannon is believed to be with her mother, Leetia Chino, who recently lost custody of her.

Trinity is described as 2 years old with brown eyes and black hair, about 30-inches tall and weighing about 45 pounds.

Leetia Chino, 21, is described as a Native American woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5-feet tall and weighs about 179 pounds.

Police say Chino may be driving a red 2009 Chevy Malibu with New Mexico license plate 047TBZ.

Trinity is believed to be in danger if not found immediately. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.