Valencia County Emergency Dispatch Center evacuated due to released foreign substance

By Published: Updated:
KRQE News 13 Breaking News, Albuquerque NM

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County Emergency Dispatch Center is being evacuated due to a foreign substance released inside.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Los Lunas Police were conducting a test to verify the presence of narcotics in a substance.

However, the test caused a fume to be released that may have traveled throughout the building.

Valencia Sheriff’s Department Mobile Command Post is being utilized at this time as a temporary dispatch.

Albuquerque Fire HazMat team is also on its way to the dispatch center.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s