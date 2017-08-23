Valencia County Emergency Dispatch Center evacuated due to released foreign substance

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County Emergency Dispatch Center is being evacuated due to a foreign substance released inside.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Los Lunas Police were conducting a test to verify the presence of narcotics in a substance.

However, the test caused a fume to be released that may have traveled throughout the building.

Valencia Sheriff’s Department Mobile Command Post is being utilized at this time as a temporary dispatch.

Albuquerque Fire HazMat team is also on its way to the dispatch center.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.