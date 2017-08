PERALTA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bosque Farms Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Ernest Miranda Jr.

He was last seen leaving his residence in Peralta around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Ernest Miranda Jr. is 5-foot-8, weighs 170 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes.

He was also last seen wearing a sleeveless shirt, blue jeans shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.