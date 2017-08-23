Senior officer with Kayenta police dies in car accident

KAYENTA, Ariz. (AP) – Navajo Nation officials say a senior officer with the Kayenta Police Department has died in an off-duty car accident.

Tribal officials say Nelson Martin was killed in a crash on Monday. His funeral was held Tuesday in Goulding, Utah.

Martin had been with the police department since 2002.

Officials say Martin was a member of the strategic reaction team and a school resource officer.

They say he worked in collaboration with the Kayenta Unified School District to provide security, prevent crime and create a safe environment for the tribe’s schoolchildren.

The Navajo Nation’s vast reservation spans more than 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) in Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.