Powerball Jackpot grows to $700M

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Powerball Jackpot is growing.

Right now it’s the second largest jackpot in history at a whopping $700-million.

The jackpot has been slowly growing since June.

The last time someone matched all six numbers was a one in 2922-million chance.

Those odds have actually dropped in the past few years, after Powerball officials added 10 balls to the cage. There is now a total of 69 balls.

If no one matches Wednesday’s Powerball numbers, the jackpot will keep growing, possibly surpassing the current record Powerball Jackpot of $1.6 billion.

Your tickets need to be bought by 8 p.m. for Wednesday’s drawing.