ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the hunt for what they call a high profile repeat property crime offender.

They say he was on probation and parole for possession of a deadly weapon or explosive device by a prisoner.

He also has multiple warrants in connection to a burglary, transferring of a stolen vehicle, and drug charges.

He’s had nine felony arrest in the past three years in Bernalillo County, alone.

If you have information, you’re asked to call crime stoppers.