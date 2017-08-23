Officials hope to help those affected by closure of Torrance County jail

ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are trying to lessen the blow to Estancia with the closure of Torrance County Detention Center.

Wednesday, 200 employees who are about to lose their jobs tried to get new ones with a job fair created specifically for them.

The sudden closure of the jail is expected to have a major impact on the town.

“It’s really not just 230 jobs, but secondary jobs support positions, the materials prisons buy from local community… It’s really 400 jobs,” State Senator Michael Padilla said.

Most of the employers offering jobs Wednesday are with corrections or law enforcement in other parts of the state.

The schools say they’re already seeing a drop in enrollment with many families deciding to leave town because of the lack of jobs.

The sheriff also says having to transport prisoners out of county will be a burden on them because they’ll have to spend a lot more time transporting, meaning less time to answer calls.