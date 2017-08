ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can now show your Lobo pride when you pay.

Nusenda Credit Union has partnered with the University of New Mexico for a series of UNM-themed Visa credit and debit cards, as well as checks featuring Lobo Louie and the new official university logo.

The cards and checks are available starting Wednesday, August 23. Just stop by any Nusenda branch.