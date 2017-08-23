New Mexico senator announces funding to develop new defense system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich, announced funding to help develop a new type of defense system for the United States Wednesday.

The senator says $17-million will go to create Directed Energy Systems.

The system is usually a laser that can be mounted on a plane or the ground.

It’s used to disable enemy weapons, including explosives and rockets.

Right now Directed Energy Systems are in the testing and research phase, but Heinrich hopes for more.

“These new systems can and already are being built in New Mexico,” Heinrich said.

He says the secured government funding will go to create prototypes that can be used by the military.